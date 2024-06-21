Hear Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne + more cover Tom Petty on ‘Petty Country’

Courtesy of Big Machine Records + Tom Petty Estate

The star-studded Tom Petty tribute album, Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty, has arrived. Among the artists covering Tom’s signature hits are Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, Wynonna Judd, Dierks Bentley, Dolly Parton and Brothers Osborne. “It’s a privilege to be alongside so many country artists celebrating one of the greatest musicians of all time,” shares Brothers Osborne’s TJ and John, whose cover of “I Won’t Back Down” appears on the record and will be on the upcoming CMA Fest special on ABC. “There’s a saying in Nashville ‘it all begins with a song.’ Well, in this case, it begins with the song and the songwriter,” says Marty Stuart, who offers his rendition of “I Need to Know.” “I don’t think anybody can challenge Tom Petty when it comes to songwriting. He touched the American heart—critics, fans, the musicians, everyone agrees on Tom’s songs. There’s just a special magic about him.”

“It’s incredibly rare to find musicians who can navigate and completely understand the intersection of Rock & Roll, Country, Gospel and Folk,” Marty adds. “That’s what Tom (Petty) & The Heartbreakers did so well. They’re America’s greatest Rock & Roll band.” If you’re in Nashville, you can check out the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Tom Petty: Where I Come From display, which will run until summer 2025. Additionally, if you love barhopping, don’t forget to pop into bars along Nashville’s Broadway for their hourlong “Petty Power Hours” featuring merch giveaways and more from Friday to Sunday. Here is the track list for Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty:

“I Should Have Known It” by Chris Stapleton

“Wildflowers” by Thomas Rhett

“Runnin’ Down A Dream” by Luke Combs

“Southern Accents” by Dolly Parton

“Here Comes My Girl” by Justin Moore

“American Girl” by Dierks Bentley

“Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Lady A

“I Forgive It All” by Jamey Johnson

“I Won’t Back Down” by Brothers Osbourne

“Refugee” by Wynonna Judd & Lainey Wilson

“Angel Dream No.2” by Willie Nelson & Lukas Nelson

“Learning To Fly” by Eli Young Band

“Breakdown” by Ryan Hurd feat. Carly Pearce

“Yer So Bad” by Steve Earle

“Ways To Be Wicked” by Margo Price feat. Mike Campbell

“Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Midland

“Free Fallin’” by The Cadillac Three feat. Breland

“I Need To Know” by Marty Stuart And His The Fabulous Superlatives

“Don’t Come Around Here No More” by Rhiannon Giddens feat. Silkroad Ensemble and Benmont Tench

“You Wreck Me (Live)” by George Strait