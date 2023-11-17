AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Hear Midland’s cover of Glen Campbell’s “Wichita Lineman”

todayNovember 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Glen Campbell‘s “Wichita Lineman” has long been a staple of Midland‘s live shows, and now the CMA-nominated trio’s finally recorded their version of the 1968 hit. 

Mark WystrachCameron Duddy and Jess Carson produced the new recording themselves.

“Its haunting melodies and lush arrangements hark back to a time when music was more sophisticated and the stories more colorful … A notion that has inspired and continues to influence our sound and songwriting,” Mark says of the Jimmy Webb song.

“The heartache and longing in the sparse lyrics provide ample space for soulful vocals that ache and move with the beat without even saying much,” Mark adds.

Next up for the band, they kick off their eight-date Up in Texas Tour February 9 in San Antonio.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%