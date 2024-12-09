AD
Mike FM Music News

Hear Miley Cyrus’ Golden Globe-nominated song from ‘The Last Showgirl’

todayDecember 9, 2024

Photo: Zoey Grossman

t’s been a minute since Miley Cyrus released any new music, but now, we can finally hear the song that just earned her a second career Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song.

Beautiful That Way,” which Miley co-wrote, is from the Pamela Anderson movie The Last Showgirl, about a Las Vegas showgirl  who is forced to pivot when her show closes after 30 years. In the ballad, released Dec. 9, Miley sings, “Spin, baby, spin, the night always falls/ At least you had your day/ Now the light shines on some other girl/ Who’s beautiful that way.”

Miley was previously nominated in this same category back in 2009, for co-writing “I Thought I Lost You,” from the Disney animated film Bolt. Miley recorded the song as a duet with, believe it or not, John Travolta.

The Golden Globes air Jan. 5 on CBS and Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

