Hear new Miley Cyrus song in trailer for ‘The Last Showgirl’

Pamela Anderson in ‘The Last Showgirl’ courtesy of Roadside Attractions

The movie The Last Showgirl isn’t out yet, but Miley Cyrus already has an award nomination for a song she wrote for it. Now you can hear a bit of it in the new trailer for the film.

The Last Showgirl stars Pamela Anderson as a Las Vegas showgirl who has to pivot after her show closes after 30 years. It’s directed by Gia Coppola, Francis Ford Coppola‘s granddaughter, and also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Kiernan Shipka and Billie Lourd.

The song, “Beautiful That Way,” has earned a Hollywood Music In Media Awards nomination for Best Song from an Independent Film. There are photos of Miley filming a video for the song but it’s not clear when it’ll be released. The song itself is due out sometime in December.

Anderson’s performance is being praised as “transformative,” and she’s already been nominated for at least one acting award. The Last Showgirl hits theaters Dec. 13 for a limited run before opening wide in January.