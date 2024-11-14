AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Hear new Miley Cyrus song in trailer for ‘The Last Showgirl’

todayNovember 14, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Pamela Anderson in ‘The Last Showgirl’ courtesy of Roadside Attractions

The movie The Last Showgirl isn’t out yet, but Miley Cyrus already has an award nomination for a song she wrote for it. Now you can hear a bit of it in the new trailer for the film.

The Last Showgirl stars Pamela Anderson as a Las Vegas showgirl who has to pivot after her show closes after 30 years. It’s directed by Gia Coppola, Francis Ford Coppola‘s granddaughter, and also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Kiernan Shipka and Billie Lourd.

The song, “Beautiful That Way,” has earned a Hollywood Music In Media Awards nomination for Best Song from an Independent Film. There are photos of Miley filming a video for the song but it’s not clear when it’ll be released. The song itself is due out sometime in December.

Anderson’s performance is being praised as “transformative,” and she’s already been nominated for at least one acting award. The Last Showgirl hits theaters Dec. 13 for a limited run before opening wide in January.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%