AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Hear Pearl Jam’s ‘Dark Matter’ early at record store listening parties

todayApril 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records

If you live near an independent record store, you may be able to hear Pearl Jam‘s Dark Matter album early.

Record Store Day has announced that select shops across the U.S. will be playing Dark Matter in full on Sunday, April 14, nearly a week before the record drops on Friday, April 19.

For a list of participating stores, check out the RSD Instagram.

Dark Matter is the 12th Pearl Jam album and the follow-up to 2020’s Gigaton. The title track and the cut “Running” are out now.

You can also hear Dark Matter ahead of time during a worldwide theatrical event, taking place in cinemas on April 16.

Pearl Jam will launch a U.S. tour in support of ﻿Dark Matter﻿ in May.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%