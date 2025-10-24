Hear Pentatonix sing with Frank Sinatra on ‘Christmas in the City’

Pentatonix ‘Christmas in the City’ (Republic Records)

Pentatonix is singing with Frank Sinatra on their new Christmas album, Christmas in the City.

On “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm,” the group blends their voices with a never-before-heard recording of Ol’ Blue Eyes singing the holiday classic.

The quintet also teams up with JoJo for the song “Snowing in Paris,” and puts their own spin on classics like “Silver Bells” and “Holly Jolly Christmas.” For the first time on a holiday release, Pentatonix has added instruments, instead of singing all the songs a cappella.

“We are really excited about this album because it feels like such a big, bold, and fresh choice for us,” Scott Hoying says in a statement. “We were so inspired by the feeling of New York City during the holidays and wanted to make a record that encapsulated that feeling of warmth, excitement, and timelessness.”

He adds, “The process of arranging, recording and making this album felt like the magic of when Pentatonix first started making music together. We hope the fans love it.”

Hoying was recently voted off of Dancing with the Stars, but he has enough to keep him busy — he’s expecting his first child with husband Mark Hoying, and Pentatonix is about the hit the road for their Christmas in the City tour on Nov. 8.