AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Hear Sting’s first new song since 2021, “I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)”

todaySeptember 5, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Carter B. Smith

Sting is getting ready to launch his North American tour with his new STING 3.0 power trio, and now they have a new song to play onstage.

It’s called “I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)” and it’s the former Police man’s first new music since his 2021 album, The Bridge. It features guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas, the other two members of the trio. The uptempo love song, rooted in the classic Bo Diddley beat, finds Sting singing in a more gravelly voice than usual, “I wrote your name upon my heart/ So I’d remember if ever we should part/ When I got lost inside life’s game/ I’d look into my heart and find your name.”

The Sting 3.0 theater tour kicks off Sept. 17 in Detroit and is set to wrap up Nov. 13 in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%