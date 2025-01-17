Hear the new song from neil young and the chrome hearts

Reprise Records

Neil Young has just debuted his first new song with his new band.

Billed as neil young and the chrome hearts, the track, “big change,” is described as “a song that looks square in the face of so many of the moving parts of where the world is turning today.”

According to John Hanlon, Young’s longtime mixing engineer, “big change” is an “in your face loud irreverent rock ‘n roll paint splatter on the canvas in the vein of a Jackson Pollack painting.”

Young first began working with chrome hearts last year, when they played several live shows together, including the 2024 edition of Farm Aid. The band consists of Micah Nelson on guitar and vocals, Spooner Oldham on Farfisa organ, Corey McCormick on bass and vocals and Anthony LoGerfo on drums.

“Big change” is available digitally via the NYA Download Store and all digital retailers.

And Young will be playing live with chrome hearts once again. They are already confirmed to play the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival in June.