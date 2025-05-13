Hear the sound of ‘Bottle Rockets’ from Scotty McCreery + Hootie & the Blowfish on Thursday

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

It looks like Scotty McCreery is ready to launch some “Bottle Rockets” with Hootie & the Blowfish.

The season 10 American Idol winner announced the new song on his socials, with its premiere set for Thursday.

While we don’t know much about the collaboration at this point, it does seem fairly natural, since Scotty and Hootie frontman Darius Rucker share the same producer, Frank Rogers. Of course, the two are also Carolina natives, Scotty from North and Darius from South.

Scotty’s most recent country hit was “Fall of Summer” from 2024’s Rise & Fall. Hootie’s last full album was 2019’s Imperfect Circle.