Hear Tom Petty’s ‘Mary Jane’s Last Dance’ featured in new Snoop Dogg track

todayDecember 13, 2024

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ classic tune “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” is reinterpreted on Snoop Dogg‘s just-released album, Missionary, and the song is out now.

Snoop’s version, “Last Dance with Mary Jane,” also features Jelly Roll. It opens with Petty saying “keep movin’ on” and includes Petty’s chorus playing over the hook.

Ahead of the song’s release, Snoop and producer Dr. Dre shared an archival clip of a Petty interview where he can be heard saying, “The day Dre does ‘Mary Jane’s Last Dance’ he’s gonna have a big hit,” adding, “That one’s just waiting to explode … you need somebody like Dre to do it.” 

The post then cuts to a clip of Dre explaining how Petty’s contribution came to be. He shares, “So the family sent me the files, so I actually have Tom Petty’s voice and harmonica playing on the hook.” 

Released in 1993, “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” was recorded during the sessions for Petty’s album Wildflowers, but was released as part of his Greatest Hits album. It hit #14 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving Petty his first top-10 hit.

 (Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

