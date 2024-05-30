AD
Rev Rock Report

Heart cancels European tour due to Ann Wilson’s medical procedure

todayMay 30, 2024

Criss Cain

European fans of Heart are out of luck: The band has canceled their European tour, which was set to kick off in June, run through July and include festival appearances, in addition to headlining dates.

The band announced on Instagram that the shows are being scrapped because Ann Wilson has to undergo what’s described as “a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure for which the minimum recovery time is six weeks.” 

Ann added, “I’m okay! Please don’t worry. I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It’s certainly an inconvenience for me. Love & respect always, Ann.”

The band’s upcoming tour of the U.S., which will feature them performing with Cheap Trick, is still on for the time being. Heart is scheduled to perform on a bill with Journey and Def Leppard on July 30, August 2 and August 5.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

