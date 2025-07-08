AD
Rev Rock Report

Heart extends Royal Flush tour through December

todayJuly 8, 2025

Courtesy of Heart

Heart has extended their Royal Flush tour through the end of the year, including a return to Las Vegas.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced a new set of tour dates, starting with a three-night stand at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in November.

The rest of the tour, with special guest Cheap Trick on select dates, includes stops in Anaheim, their home city of Seattle and Cincinnati. The tour wraps Dec. 21 in Nashville.

“This tour has been super exciting so far and it just keeps on expanding and enhancing as we go,” Heart’s Nancy Wilson says. “Every generation has been showing up for the entirely live experience we bring to the stage. Covering everything from big rock energy to those intimate romantic songs we love, I like to say a Heart show is fun for the whole family!”

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Heart continues their tour this summer, with their next show on Aug. 8 in Quincy, Washington. A complete list of dates can be found at heart-music.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

