Rev Rock Report

Heartbreakers’ drummer Stan Lynch to take part in Gainesville’s Tom Petty Weekend

todayAugust 20, 2024

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The life and music of Tom Petty will be celebrated by his hometown of Gainesville, Florida, this fall, and one of his former bandmates will be on hand to help.

Petty’s official Instagram account just shared details of the 2024 Tom Petty Weekend, revealing that original Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch will be part of the festivities. 

“We are super excited that Heartbreaker Stan Lynch will be part of the tribute this year,” the post notes, sharing that Lynch will be performing with his band The Speaker Wars, ﻿featuring musician Jon Christoper Davis.

The 2024 Tom Petty Weekend is happening Oct. 10 to Oct. 13 at Heartwood Soundstage, with The War and Treaty and many others also on the bill.

The celebration takes place a week before what would have been Petty’s 74th birthday on Oct. 20. Since Petty’s death in 2017, the city of Gainesville has been celebrating Petty’s birthday, with the event’s website sharing that “each year has witnessed a pilgrimage of thousands of fans worldwide to Gainesville, fostering a weekend of camaraderie and shared passion for music.”

More info and tickets can be found at tompettyweekend.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

