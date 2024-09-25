Heart’s Ann Wilson offers health update: “The worst is over”

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Heart’s Ann Wilson has given fans a health update, the first time she’s talked about her condition since announcing in July she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after doctors removed something cancerous from her body.

“Now I know lots of you have been wondering how I have been doing so I thought it’d be best if you heard it straight from me,” she said in audio posted to social media. “I’m doing absolutely fine now, but it’s been, to put it mildly, a lot.”

“Chemo is no joke. It takes a lot out of a person. And then there’s that two weeks of waiting around for test results, a form of mental torture,” she added. “Luckily for me when the results finally came they were the good kind!”

Wilson said she’s now done with chemo and is focusing on getting ready for Heart’s rescheduled tour in 2025, although she says she’ll have to deal with some maintenance. But, “I’m told the side effects are much less severe.”

“The worst is over and I’m thankful for the efficacy of the poison – but it’s more than welcome to get the f*** out of my body now,” she said.

Finally she thanked those who “prayed and sent me those good vibes,” noting, “I’ve so felt your love.”

“My story has a happy ending due in part to early detection. My advice? Get checked regularly,” she added.

“I love you all and I’ll see you very very soon,” she concluded her message. “There’s much to celebrate.”

Wilson’s health forced the postponement of Heart’s 2024 Royal Flush tour. The band recently announced the rescheduled dates for the trek, which will now kick off in February. A complete list of dates can be found at heart-music.com.