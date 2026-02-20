AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Heart’s ‘Dreamboat Annie’ gets limited-edition Vinylphyle pressing

todayFebruary 20, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Cover of Heart’s ‘Dreamboat Annie’ (UMe/Capitol Records)

Heart’s debut album, Dreamboat Annie, is getting an audio upgrade.

The album, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2025, is set to be released as part of UMe’s Vinylphyle audiophile series.

The release, mastered from the album’s original 1975 Can-Base Studios tapes, has an initial pressing of just 3,000 copies and will come with liner notes from veteran music writer Rick Florino.

The Dreamboat Annie Vinyphyle release is available now.

Released in September 1975, Dreamboat Annie was a top-10 hit for Heart, peaking at #7 on the Billboard 200. It features two songs that would go on to become Heart classics: “Magic Man,” which was their first top-10 single, and “Crazy on You,” a top-40 hit.

In early February, the album was chosen for induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%