Rev Rock Report

Heart’s Nancy Wilson, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry added to the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

todayOctober 21, 2025

Nancy Wilson of Heart performs onstage at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 28, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Heart’s Nancy Wilson and Aerosmith‘s Joe Perry are the latest artists added to the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers join a growing list of performers and presenters for this year’s ceremony, including Fleetwood Mac‘s Mick Fleetwood, Nathaniel Rateliff, Alice In Chains’ Jerry Cantrell, Elton JohnBeckIggy PopRed Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist FleaThe Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen, Twenty One Pilots, Brandi Carlile and David Letterman.

This year’s inductees include Bad CompanyJoe CockerSoundgardenThe White StripesSalt-N-PepaChubby Checker and Outkast. In addition, Warren Zevon is being inducted in the Musical Influence category, while producer Thom Bell, guitarist Nicky Hopkins and bassist Carole Kaye will be inducted for Musical Excellence.

While the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame did not reveal who either performer will be honoring at this year’s festivities, Wilson does have a strong connection to Soundgarden. Both Nancy and sister Ann Wilson are longtime supporters of the Seattle music scene, and when Heart was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell handled their induction. Cornell, who passed away in 2017, also joined Heart for a performance of “Barracuda,” which featured Seattle rockers Mike McCready, guitarist for Pearl Jam, and Cantrell.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Nov. 8 in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. ABC will also air a highlights special on Jan. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

