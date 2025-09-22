AD
Rev Rock Report

Heart’s Nancy Wilson helps Chappell Roan perform ‘Barracuda’ at New York show

todaySeptember 22, 2025

Nancy Wilson of Heart performs onstage at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 28, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Heart’s Nancy Wilson was a special guest at Chappell Roan’s Sunday night concert in Forest Hills, New York.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer came out to join Chappell for a performance of the Heart classic “Barracuda.” Video of the performance can be seen in fan-shot video posted to YouTube.

The clips show Wilson coming out from the side of the stage, dressed in a black jacket with purple boots and playing a matching purple guitar.

This isn’t the first time Chappell has covered “Barracuda” in concert. She first performed it back in 2024, and it’s been in her set list for much of 2025.

Chappell is currently on her Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things tour, and has shows in Forest Hills on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heart’s next shows will be a Las Vegas residency at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, which starts Nov. 12. A complete list of dates can be found at Heart-Music.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

