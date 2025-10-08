AD
‘Heat 2′ in final negotiations at Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists

todayOctober 8, 2025

Burt Reynolds and another man look over the street in a scene from the film ‘Heat.’ (Warner Brothers/Getty Images)

Heat 2 is heating up.

Amazon MGM Studios division United Artists and film producer Scott Stuber are in final negotiations to land the sequel to the 1995 film Heat, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The new film will find Michael Mann directing from a screenplay he wrote. His script is based on the #1 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, which he co-wrote with Meg Gardiner.

A brand-new crew of actors will make up the cast of Heat 2. No cast deals have been put in place at the time of writing. The film is set for a theatrical release.

Mann will produce the film, along with Stuber, Jerry Bruckheimer and Nick Nesbitt. It will also be executive produced by Eric Roth and Shane Salerno.

Heat starred Val Kilmer, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. It followed a conflict between a Los Angeles Police Department detective and a career thief. The film grossed over $187 million at the global box office.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

