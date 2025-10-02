‘Heavens to Betsy,’ Jackson Dean’s freezing for his art

Jackson Dean’s ‘On the Back of My Dreams’ (Big Machine)

There’s no doubt about it: Jackson Dean is willing to suffer for his art.

If you need proof, just check out the video for his latest hit or the cover of the album it’s on, On the Back of My Dreams.

“That shot was a mile up on the side of a mountain in Paradise Valley, in the middle of January,” he says of the record cover. “That shot was probably negative 28. The ‘Heavens to Betsy’ video is probably negative 50 plus the wind chill at sundown.”

“Yeah, cold times out there,” he adds. “Definitely a little sacrifice of body going on for that.”

It’s a sacrifice that’s paid off, as “Heavens to Betsy” is currently a top-10 country hit.