‘Heavens to Betsy,’ was Jackson Dean haunted by his grandad’s ghost?

Jackson Dean at CMA Fest 2025 (Disney/Tanner Yeager)

As Halloween approaches, we don’t know if Jackson Dean will find himself haunted by ghosts and goblins, but he does remember having a very spooky experience once — in a graveyard, of all places.

Jackson says he, his mother and his aunt went to visit his grandfather’s grave at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in his home state of Maryland.

“He used to have a saying before he died that, if he ever did anything for you, ‘Now, that’ll be 25 cents.’ And it was just like something to make him chuckle,” Jackson recalls of his grandad.

Jackson says when he went to the graveyard, “I took a quarter [with me]. And those military graves are flat into the ground, so I took that quarter, and put it in between the stone and the grass.”

Then, something weird happened.

“I stood up, and I swear to God, we were all standing there looking at it, and it shot down into the ground,” he says of the quarter. “And it was just one of the craziest things I’d ever seen, and we all looked at each other. I dug down 6 inches in front of his gravestone. Never found the quarter. It was pretty wild.”

Jackson, who just completed a run of shows in Australia, has been teasing a brand-new song on Instagram lately; no release date yet.