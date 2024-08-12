AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

‘Heavier Than Heaven’ ﻿author & grunge fixture Charles R. Cross dead at 67

todayAugust 12, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Mat Hayward/WireImage

Charles R. Cross, author and prominent figure of the Seattle grunge scene, has died at age 67.

In a statement, Cross’ family shares that he “died peacefully of natural causes in his sleep on August 9th, 2024.”

“We are all grief-stricken and trying to get through this difficult process of dealing with the next steps,” the statement continues.

Cross edited the Seattle-based magazine The Rocket starting in the mid-’80s, which chronicled the rise of grunge. He was particularly known for his coverage of Nirvana and released a biography of the late Kurt CobainHeavier than Heaven, in 2001.

ABC Audio spoke with Cross in 2019 in remembrance of Cobain and the 25th anniversary of his death.

“Nirvana’s music was about the internal dialogue of Kurt Cobain: depression, angst, alienation,” Cross said. “Those suddenly became themes that rock songs could be about. And that has stretched over to rap and to other things. Music has never really been the same since Nirvana broke.”﻿﻿

Cross also founded the Bruce Springsteen fanzine Backstreets.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%