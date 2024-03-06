AD
Entertainment News

Helen Mirren, Viola Davis and more immortalized as “Barbie Role Models”

todayMarch 6, 2024

Oscar winner Helen Mirren served as the narrator for the blockbuster Barbie, and now in a full-circle moment, she has become a Barbie herself.

Ahead of Friday’s International Women’s Day, Mattel just unveiled its Role Models line.

The figures of the famous women were made to introduce “girls to remarkable women’s stories to show them you can be anything.”

EGOT winner Viola Davis was also celebrated, as were recording artists Shania Twain and Kylie Minogue; Mexican writer-director Lila Avilés; Japanese model and TV personality Nicole Fujita; German comedian Enissa Amani; and Indigenous content creator Maira Gomez.

Mirren was singled out not only for her acting work, but as a “patron of a number of organisations supporting women and children” and as an “advocate for embracing and celebrating self-expression, aging and fashion.”

Mirren said she was “absolutely blown away” by her Barbie, adding in part, “To be chosen … as a Role Model is a huge compliment, and something I would never have imagined in my wildest dreams happening to me at this stage in my life. “

She enthused, “The cherry on top of the cake is my doll having a miniature Oscar. It is an absolutely perfect reproduction.”

Davis, too, was hailed for her day job as a performer and also her philanthropy; her commitment to fighting childhood hunger and supporting social justice was highlighted, as was her JuVee Productions company’s “focus on giving a voice to the voiceless through strong, impactful narratives.”

“Honestly, I wanted this Barbie to make little 6-year-old Viola squeal,” the star commented. “It is my biggest gift to her … my lifelong mission and legacy to make her feel pretty, seen, and worthy. No words … just joy.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

