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Rev Rock Report

Here’s how to get the first physical copies of U2’s ‘Days of Ash’ EP

todayMarch 18, 2026

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Cover of U2 EP ‘U2-Days of Ash’ (Interscope Records)

U2 is offering up a special treat for U2.com subscribers.

The Irish rockers have announced that subscribers can now purchase a special bundle featuring a CD copy of their recently released EP, Days of Ash, which is the first physical version of the EP they’ve released.

The bundle also comes with a print edition of their magazine Propaganda, as well as one of seven limited-edition posters, featuring an image from the magazine.

The special edition of Propaganda was dedicated to Days of Ash and includes interviews with all the members of the band, with Bono’s interview offering up in-depth insight into making the songs on the EP.

While the bundle is only available to U2.com subscribers, those who aren’t members can still subscribe in order to purchase the bundle. More info can be found at U2.com.

Released on Feb. 18, Days of Ash features five new U2 songs and a poem, with a guest appearance by Ed Sheeran and Ukrainian musician-turned-soldier Taras Topolia.

It was described in a press release as “an immediate response to current events and inspired by the many extraordinary and courageous people fighting on the frontlines of freedom.” It comes ahead of a new U2 record, expected in late 2026.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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