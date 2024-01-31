AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Here’s how you can hang out with Cher in Malibu

todayJanuary 31, 2024

Background
share close
AD
An Le

Wanna spend the evening at a dinner party at Cher‘s house in Malibu? “Believe” it or not, it’s a possibility.

Cher has teamed up with CharityBuzz for a charity auction, and the winners will get to attend the intimate event at her Malibu home, where you’ll enjoy in a sunset cocktail hour, photo opportunity and fine dining.  

The event will take place April 27, and all the money from the auction will go to Cher’s charity Free the Wild, which works to ease the suffering of, and eventually free, wild animals in captivity.

The auction at CharityBuzz.com runs through February 13, but the bid is already up to $23,000. Expected to sell for $30,000, the prize could end up selling for more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%