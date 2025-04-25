Here’s how you could meet Bruce Springsteen and own his motorcycle

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The Bruce Springsteen Archives Center for American Music has launched a new charity auction in connection with its annual American Music Honors, which this year will honor John Fogerty, Smokey Robinson, Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Emmylou Harris and Joe Ely.

The auction includes plenty of Springsteen-related items, including a chance to meet The Boss, take a ride along the Jersey Shore with him and go home with his 2000 JPB Confederado motorcycle.

Other items in the auction include: tickets to a 2025 Springsteen concert of your choice; a signed Springsteen Born to Run photo; a black Squier Stratocaster signed by The Boss; a Telecaster signed by Springsteen and this year’s honorees, along with E Street Band members Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa and Stevie Van Zandt; and framed photos of Fogerty and Smokey, signed by photographer Danny Clinch.

Bidding is open until May 8. More info can be found at charitybuzz.com. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music.

The third annual American Music Honors will take place Saturday at the Pollak Theatre at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey, the home of the Bruce Springsteen Archives. The awards are handed out each year to artists “who have demonstrated artistic excellence, creative integrity, and a longstanding commitment to the value of music in our national consciousness.”