AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Here’s what Trisha Yearwood + Amy Grant love about this year’s ‘CMA Country Christmas’

todayDecember 2, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Connie Chornuk

It’s no secret that Trisha Yearwood‘s a big Amy Grant fan.

When asked what her favorite part of this year’s CMA Country Christmas was, she picked her co-host’s performance.

“I think my favorite thing, honestly, this year is the show open because it’s one of [Amy’s] songs,” Trisha shares in an interview. “It’s a classic, and it’s a song I’ve been singing since I was 15. So I’m just excited to get to sing that with [Amy].” 

Amy, on the other hand, is thrilled every time gospel music icon CeCe Winans takes the stage.

“I love all the music this year. I mean, CeCe Winans. Gah-lee!” says Amy, before recounting the filming process that required CeCe to sing twice. “I thought, ‘If I were in the audience I will be like, “Oh no, it can’t be over yet.”‘”

“I don’t ever remember doing a rehearsal for a show, ever, that people got choked up in the rehearsal,” she adds, “and we’ve kind of all got choked up doing this for one thing or another. Somebody’s song or the dancers.”

Trisha adds, “It’s been really special.”

CMA Country Christmas airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%