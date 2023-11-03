Here’s what you can expect for 2023 CMA Awards week

The Country Music Association and ABC have just announced the star-studded programming for this year’s CMA Awards week.

Happening from November 4 to November 9, ABC will air several programs and country performances on its morning news and night talk shows. This includes the one-hour television special Dolly Parton: From Rhinestones to Rock & Roll, where Dolly Parton will join ABC News’ Robin Roberts for a sit-down conversation about her career, iconic looks and new Rockstar album.

Here’s the full programming for CMA Awards week:

Saturday, November 4, and Sunday, November 5 (local timings vary): On The Red Carpet: Countdown to the CMA Awards, a 30-minute special featuring exclusive interviews with CMA Awards nominees Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, The War And Treaty, Jelly Roll, Lady A and Old Dominion.