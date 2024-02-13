Here’s your chance to create Dan + Shay’s set list

Disney/Frank Micelotta

Have a song you want to hear on Dan + Shay‘s upcoming tour? Here’s your chance to let them know.

Dan + Shay shared on Instagram that they want fans to weigh in and help create the set list for their The Heartbreak On The Map Tour.

“WE NEED YOUR HELP MAKING A SETLIST. Comment your requests and we’ll try to play as many as we possibly can. Every song from every album is fair game this time around and the band is sounding tighter than ever,” the duo captioned their Instagram post.

“THE HEARTBREAK ON THE MAP TOUR is gonna be our best yet (trust us, we’re going all out) and we can’t wait to see y’all in TWO WEEKS,” the “Bigger Houses” singers add.

The Heartbreak On The Map Tour kicks off February 29 in Greenville, South Carolina. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to Dan + Shay’s website.