Hey Jude: Charlie Puth and wife Brooke Puth welcome first child

Charlie Puth and Brooke Ashley Puth attend the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala on Nov. 8, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Leave it to Charlie Puth to name his first child after one of the most famous songs ever recorded.

Charlie and his wife, Brooke Puth, announced the arrival of their son, Jude Crawford Puth, on Instagram Monday. The baby actually made his debut on March 13. The caption read, “Hey Jude” — the same title as the iconic hit by The Beatles.

The post includes a series of Polaroid photos, and the notation on one of them reveals that Charlie was playing the baby a recording of another Beatles hit, “In My Life,” the day after he was born. There are also photos of Charlie giving Jude a bottle, and a close-up of the baby being held against what is presumably Brooke’s neck; she’s wearing a “J” initial necklace.

Charlie also posted a TikTok video of himself playing “Hey Jude” on the piano, while someone sitting next to him holds the baby and rocks him.

Charlie and Brooke announced they were expecting in the video for Charlie’s song “Changes” by including a shot of Brooke holding her baby bump.

Charlie’s new album Whatever’s Clever drops March 27.