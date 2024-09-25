AD
National News

Hijacked bus speeds through LA with driver held at gunpoint

todaySeptember 25, 2024

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — A Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus was allegedly hijacked with the driver being forced to drive at gunpoint before police were able to apprehend the suspect, according to ABC News’ Los Angeles station KABC-TV.

The incident started shortly before 1 a.m. at Figueroa Street and Manchester in southern Los Angeles when the suspect reportedly carjacked a bus and took three hostages — the bus driver and two passengers, according to KABC.

At some point during a police pursuit, authorities used a spike strip on the vehicle and were able to puncture the right tire, KABC said.

At 2:10 a.m., the bus stopped at the intersection of 6th and Wholesale Street, some 8 miles northeast of where the incident began, where officers had blocked off the area, according to KABC. A SWAT team was able to clear the bus and take the suspect into custody.

At least one person was shot during this incident, according to L.A. Fire Department, and the victim is listed in critical condition.

Two other patients declined treatment, authorities said, and confirmed that the person who was shot is not the suspect involved in the incident.

The investigation is currently open and ongoing.

Written by: ABC News

