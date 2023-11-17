Hiker found safe after going missing in Big Bend National Park

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A hiker who had been missing for over a week in Big Bend National Park has been found safe, according to authorities.

Christy Perry, 25, had been missing since Nov. 9, when she did not show up to her camping reservation at the Texas national park, according to the National Park Service.

“We are pleased to report a successful search and rescue operation in Big Bend National Park,” Big Bend National Park shared on Facebook. “Our highly skilled team, in collaboration with outside law enforcement, has located and safely rescued the missing hiker.”

Perry is under medical care and being transported to a hospital in Odessa, officials said.

Perry traveled from Houston to Big Bend National Park in southwest Texas. She picked up a rental car in Midland, Texas, and arrived at the park on Nov. 9, according to the NPS.

She did not show up at her campsite that evening in the Chisos Basin Campground, according to the NPS.

Perry’s last known location before she went missing was the beginning of the park’s Lost Mine Trail. Her vehicle was located at the trailhead, according to the NPS.

Big Bend National Park’s Lost Mine Trail had been closed due to the search.

Search teams made up of NPS employees, U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Game Wardens with two K-9 teams and Los Diablos fire crew were combing through the surrounding canyons and ridges. U.S. Customs and Border Protection also conducted an aerial search by helicopter, according to the NPS.

Lost Mine Trail, which climbs steeply though the woodlands of the Chisos Mountains, is 4.8 miles round trip.