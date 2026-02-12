Hilary Duff announces lucky me global headlining tour

Hilary Duff, lucky me tour (Live Nation)

Lucky us: Hilary Duff is going on tour.

After her Small Room, Big Nerves limited series of shows in New York, Toronto, London and Los Angeles, Hilary has now booked her first global headlining tour in nearly 20 years. The lucky me tour will visit seven countries, in support of the singer’s new album luck … or something.

The shows start June 22 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and will run through Feb. 27, 2027, with rotating support acts Jade LeMac, La Roux and Lauren Spencer Smith. To participate in the general presale for the North American dates, you need to sign up at Ticketmaster by Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. ET. The presales start Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. local time for the U.S. and Canada, and Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. local time for Mexico.

Separate presales for Verizon, American Express and Citi customers start Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. The general onsale for the U.S. and Canada starts Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. local time, with Mexico dates going on sale at 11 a.m. local time. Visit Hilary’s website for all the details.

Hilary will also do a limited residency at the Voltaire at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas from Friday through Sunday, and then again from May 22 through May 24.

luck … or something, featuring the single “Roommates,” arrives Feb. 20.