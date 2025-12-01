AD
Hilary Duff announces Valentine’s Day weekend Vegas shows

todayDecember 1, 2025

Hilary Duff announces shows at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (Courtesy Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas)

Hilary Duff is spending Valentine’s Day in Vegas.

The singer has announced a limited engagement of live shows at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The performances will take place Feb. 13, 14 and 15, ahead of her luck…or something album release on Feb. 20.

The shows will feature her old hits, including “So Yesterday” and “Come Clean,” as well as tracks from the new album, including the lead single “Mature.”

A presale takes place Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public that same day at 3 p.m. PT.

The Vegas shows follow Hilary’s previously announced Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour, which will make stops in London, Toronto, New York City and LA in January. Those live shows will mark Hilary’s first concerts in over a decade.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

