Hilary Duff can’t believe Ariana Grande sang her song: ‘This really happened’

todayAugust 20, 2025

Ariana Grande and Hilary Duff at the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards (Larry Busacca/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Ariana Grande used to be a Nickelodeon star, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t a fan of Disney Channel. In fact, one Disney star is over the moon that Ariana sang one of her songs.

On the Instagram page for her r.e.m. beauty line, Ari is shown applying one of her liquid eyeshadows. As she adds more and more, she says, “More. Why not?” Then she begins singing Hilary Duff‘s 2003 song “Why Not,” with her signature vibrato and vocal embellishments: “Why not take a crazy chance?/ Why not do a crazy dance?/ If you lose the moment, you might lose a lot/ So, why not?”

“Why Not” is from the soundtrack of Hilary’s film The Lizzie McGuire Movie; it also appeared on her 2003 album, Metamorphosis, in a slightly different form.

Hilary reposted Ari’s video to her Instagram Story and captioned it, “Well I get gotten by AI a lot – but this really happened,” adding the happy tears emoji.

Late last year and early this year, Ariana spent a lot of time with another former Disney star: Selena Gomez. Both were on the awards show circuit for their respective award-winning films Wicked and Emilia Pérez.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

