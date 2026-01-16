AD
Mike FM Music News

Hilary Duff longs for a ‘wilder, freer time’ on new song, ‘Roommates’

todayJanuary 16, 2026

Hilary Duff ‘Roommates’ single art. (Aaron Idleson)

What happens when your significant other starts to feel more like a roommate? Hilary Duff explores the pitfalls of long-term love on her new song, “Roommates,” out now.

The song is the second single off her upcoming album, luck … or something, and was co-written by Hilary and her husband, Matthew Koma.

“Roommates is a song about when life is life-ing, babe,” Hilary says in a statement. “It’s that ache for a wilder, freer time – before the days were swallowed by carpools, budget talks, grocery runs and letting old or new insecurities slip in. It’s the restless hum of wanting to find your way back – to your rhythm, to your person, to yourself.”

In a video for the track, Hilary pleads with a disinterested man to bring some passion back to their relationship as rain starts pouring inside her house.

“Roommates” follows her previous single, “Mature.”

Luck … or something will be out Feb. 20. Later in January Hilary will play select Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour dates in London, Toronto, New York City and LA. She’ll then head to Las Vegas for live shows at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Feb. 13-15.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

