AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Hilary Swank reveals twin babies’ names in Valentine’s Day Instagram post

todayFebruary 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Hilary Swank took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the names of her 10-month-old twins.

“I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I’ll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first,” the 49-year-old Million Dollar Baby star captioned a photo of her daughter and son, dressed in pink and blue onesies. Their respective names — Aya and Ohm — were written in the sand behind them.

“Thanks for being here!! Happy Valentine’s Day,” she added. “P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?”

Swank shared the news that she and her husband, Philip Schneider, welcomed twins back in April.

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven,” Swank captioned a photo of herself holding the newborns.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%