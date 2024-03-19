AD
Hilton offering members the chance to meet Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott

todayMarch 19, 2024

How would you like to spend an evening with Joe Elliott? Now’s your chance, although you’ll have to be a member of the Hilton Honors program in order to qualify.

The Def Leppard frontman has teamed up with the hotel chain to offer fans a chance to meet him at a cocktails and Q&A event on April 26 at the Conrad London St. James hotel.

The opportunity is open to 25 rewards members plus their guests, although they’ll have to redeem 100,000 points for the experience, which includes access to the moderated evening, with the chance to submit questions for Elliott to answer. They’ll also attend a meet and greet, where they’ll be able to take a photo with the rocker.

What’s not included is travel and hotel accommodations, so guests will be responsible for that. More info can be found at Experiences.HiltonHonors.com.

Def Leppard is getting ready to hit the road on a new stadium tour this summer with Journey. The trek, featuring special guests Steve Miller Band, Cheap Trick and Heart, kicks off July 6 in St. Louis, Missouri. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

