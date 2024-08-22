AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Historic heat breaking all-time records in Texas

todayAugust 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Texas has been baking in record heat since the weekend, and the rest of the week will be no exception.

Record highs are expected Thursday from Roswell, New Mexico, to Galveston, Texas, forecasts show. Heat alerts have been issued by the National Weather Service for Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Florida on Thursday.

San Antonio and Austin are expected to break records if they reach the forecast highs of 104 and 103, respectively. Record heat will last in Texas through this weekend but will begin to subside early next week.

More than a dozen record highs were tied or broken in Texas on Wednesday, with more to come in the next several days.

Abilene, Texas, hit an all-time record high temperature of 113 degrees, with records dating back to 1885 for the city. San Antonio hit 108 degrees, the hottest temperature in 11 years, tying for the fourth-hottest temperature on record.

Houston was one of the cities in Texas that hit the hottest day of the year on Tuesday and Wednesday, reaching 102 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.

Several Texas cities either tied or broke heat records on Tuesday. Del Rio hit 108 degrees and San Antonio reached 106 degrees. Temperatures reached 104 degrees in Borger; 102 degrees in Amarillo and Corpus Christi; and 98 degrees in Galveston.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%