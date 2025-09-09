‘Hold My Hand’: Darius Rucker reveals his new love

Darius Rucker (Disney/Larry McCormack)

There’s a new lady in Darius Rucker‘s life.

“Wizard of Oz at @spherevegas with my love & my boys. 1000/10!!!!!” he posted on Instagram Monday, along with a photo with Emily Deahl, who is a content creator and musician, according to People.

Deahl moved to London in January, about the same time Darius temporarily relocated there to work on his new record and tour abroad.

He was married to Beth Leonard for 20 years; they split in 2020. They have two grown children together.

Darius currently has a top-five hit on the country chart with “Bottle Rockets” with Scotty McCreery, which features a recreation of the classic “Hold My Hand” with his Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates. His most recent solo album was 2023’s Carolyn’s Boy.