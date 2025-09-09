AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

‘Hold My Hand’: Darius Rucker reveals his new love

todaySeptember 9, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Darius Rucker (Disney/Larry McCormack)

There’s a new lady in Darius Rucker‘s life. 

Wizard of Oz at @spherevegas with my love & my boys. 1000/10!!!!!” he posted on Instagram Monday, along with a photo with Emily Deahl, who is a content creator and musician, according to People. 

Deahl moved to London in January, about the same time Darius temporarily relocated there to work on his new record and tour abroad.

He was married to Beth Leonard for 20 years; they split in 2020. They have two grown children together. 

Darius currently has a top-five hit on the country chart with “Bottle Rockets” with Scotty McCreery, which features a recreation of the classic “Hold My Hand” with his Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates. His most recent solo album was 2023’s Carolyn’s Boy.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%