Buck Country Music News

Holy Smokes: Bailey Zimmerman locks in New To Country Tour

todayJanuary 7, 2025

Disney/Frank Micelotta

Bailey Zimmerman‘s hitting the road this summer for his New To Country Tour.

The headlining trek kicks off June 6 in Indianapolis, Indiana, with stops in St. Louis, Denver, Bridgeport, Durant and more before wrapping in Laughlin, Nevada, on Sept. 13. 

Dylan Marlowe and Drew Baldridge have been tapped as openers.

“Last year’s tour was INSANE…. but YALL this year’s gonna be even CRAZIER!!” Bailey shares on Instagram. “AND I’ve got my boys @dylanmarlowemusic & @drewbaldridgemusic coming with me!! I can’t wait see y’all and get WILD.”

A presale will run on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, before the general sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit baileyzimmermanmusic.com.

Bailey’s currently in the top 20 of the country charts with his latest single, “Holy Smokes.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

