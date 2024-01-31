AD
Buck Country Music News

“Holy Smokes,” Bailey Zimmerman’s working on new music

January 31, 2024

Bailey Zimmerman is getting fans excited about new music as he readies his headlining tour.

The fast-rising star recently took to Instagram to tease an unreleased song, “Holy Smokes,” via a Reel. 

“Well I was only scared of the devil and her dad/ So we parked somewhere we knew they’d never look/ Naw I’d never seen nothin’ like her/ Playing with the flame of her momma’s lighter/ Naw it wasn’t very long for I was hooked/ Heaven was a preacher’s spot in that first church parkin’ lot/ Her hangin’ onto me like The Cross on the rearview does,” Bailey sings over slow piano keys in the snippet.

Bailey’s debut album, Religiously. The Album., arrived in January 2023 and features his latest single, “Where It Ends,” which is now in the top 30 of the country charts.

Coming up, Bailey will begin his sold-out Religiously. The Tour. on February 1 in Los Angeles, before wrapping up in Irving, Texas, on April 13. You can find the full tour schedule on Bailey’s website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

