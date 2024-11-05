AD
Buck Country Music News

‘Holy Smokes’ forced Bailey Zimmerman to sing a little differently

todayNovember 5, 2024

Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville/Elektra Records

“Holy Smokes” isn’t just another song for Bailey Zimmerman.

In a recent press interview, Bailey opened up about its complex recording process and how it challenged him to pivot to a new vocal delivery.

“When we cut [‘Holy Smokes’], it was hard to get that punch to it, and I had to learn how to sing different when I cut the song,” Bailey recalls. “So, it feels like it’s more punchier, and grittier and deeper.”

“Over the last three years, I’ve had to learn how to like, not only sing, but sing the right way and breathe and learn how to use this part of my voice and that part of my voice,” Bailey shares.

Bailey then sang “Nothing about those nights felt like sinning” in two different ways, explaining how it challenged him vocally to change from a calm delivery to an impassioned one. 

“It was, like, hard to sing it, you know?” he says. “So, I put a lot of time into those vocals.”

“Holy Smokes” is now in the top 40 and making its way up the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

