Buck Country Music News

Hot off his ACM performance, Gary LeVox says ‘Hold the Umbrella’

todayMay 12, 2025

Big Machine

With his long-awaited Rascal Flatts tour and the band’s closing ACM performance with Backstreet Boys behind him, Gary LeVox is turning the page to focus on new music. 

He’s still in a trio, but this time it’s with Akon and De La Ghetto on the country, pop and Latin track “Hold the Umbrella.” 

“They brought this record to another level that is mind blowing,” Gary says. “It just makes you move and want to grab a coconut cup, fill it up but…‘HOLD THE UMBRELLA.’”

The trio shot the song’s music video at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida and on a super yacht.

“Hold the Umbrella” drops Friday, May 16, with the video to follow. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

