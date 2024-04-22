AD
National News

House fire, explosion injures one in Maryland, fire department says

todayApril 22, 2024

Baltimore County Fire Department

(BALTIMORE) — A man was transported to the hospital with injuries after a fire and an explosion at a house in the suburbs east of Baltimore City, Maryland, a fire official said.

Fire crews responded to the two-alarm fire late Saturday, the Baltimore County Fire Department said in a statement on social media.

The house on Ridgemoor Road in Essex, Maryland, appeared in photos shared by the department to have been completely destroyed by the blast.

Crews were expected to be on the scene for “an extended period of time,” the department said. Hazmat and fire investigators had been on their way to the scene, officials said.

The injured man was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Lt. Twana Allen said in an email to ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

