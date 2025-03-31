AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘House of the Dragon’ begins production on season 3

todayMarch 31, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Ollie Upton/HBO

The third chapter of the House of the Dragon story is underway.

Production on season 3 of the Game of Thrones prequel series has started, HBO announced on Monday. The third season of the drama series will consist of eight episodes that are currently being filmed in the United Kingdom.

Along with the news of the third season beginning production, HBO announced two new cast members joining the show. Tommy Flanagan has joined as Sir Roderick Dustin, while Dan Fogler has joined in the role of Sir Torrhen Manderly.

James Norton is also new to the show for season 3. He was previously announced to be playing the role of Ormund Hightower.

The returning cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Bethany Antonia, Jefferson Hall, Tom Bennett, Kurt Egyiawan and Freddie Fox.

House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood. The story is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, centering on House Targaryen.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%