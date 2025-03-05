AD
Buck Country Music News

How Ashley McBryde got a tattoo out of a vending machine + more

todayMarch 5, 2025

Disney/Tanner Yeager

It’s everything you’ve ever wanted to know about Ashley McBryde‘s tattoos — in less than three minutes. That’s right: you can check out CMT’s latest installment of Tattoo Tours for the 411 on Ashley’s ink.

The “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega” hitmaker starts by revealing she’s got “nothing below the knees yet,” although she’s “got one planned out.” She goes on to lead a totally G-rated tour of the ink on her body.

While lots of folks will remember the eagle tattoo across her chest she often displays at awards shows, Ashley describes it as one of the final pieces before she started concentrating on filling up her arms.

After getting her first ink at 18, “a fat baby devil in a red bikini that also has a halo and a pitchfork,” she’s added a “Bible and a .44,” just like the song that immortalizes her dad, as well as a Corvette for her stepdad.

She also has a couple other musical tattoos: a Grammy representing the trophy she won for “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” with Carly Pearce, as well as the one she got during the video for “American Scandal.”

You can check out the full piece on CMT’s socials now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

