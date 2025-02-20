How ‘Country House’ mirrors Sam Hunt’s life

If there’s a song that’s like art imitating life for Sam Hunt, it’s his latest single, “Country House.”

“[‘Country House’ is] kind of a spinoff of my last single, ‘Outskirts.’ Just a fun, lighthearted song that I wrote a while back that [is] something I can relate to,” Sam tells ABC Audio.

“We all moved from little small towns up to the big city to make it in country music, and we end up living in Nashville and we get to a point where, you know, you want to get back out to an environment that resembles something like what you grew up around,” the Georgia native shares.

“That’s kind of where I’m at with that song and in my life,” adds Sam.

“Country House” is now in the top 30 of the country charts. You can find it on his latest EP, Locked Up, out now.