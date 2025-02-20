AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

How ‘Country House’ mirrors Sam Hunt’s life

todayFebruary 20, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Todd Owyoung/NBC

If there’s a song that’s like art imitating life for Sam Hunt, it’s his latest single, “Country House.”

“[‘Country House’ is] kind of a spinoff of my last single, ‘Outskirts.’ Just a fun, lighthearted song that I wrote a while back that [is] something I can relate to,” Sam tells ABC Audio.

“We all moved from little small towns up to the big city to make it in country music, and we end up living in Nashville and we get to a point where, you know, you want to get back out to an environment that resembles something like what you grew up around,” the Georgia native shares.

“That’s kind of where I’m at with that song and in my life,” adds Sam. 

“Country House” is now in the top 30 of the country charts. You can find it on his latest EP, Locked Up, out now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%