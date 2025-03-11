How does Warren Zeiders get in shape? GQ’s got the answers

Disney/Scott Kirkland

With a physique that’s already landed him on the pages of People‘s Sexiest Man Alive issue, it was only a matter of time before Warren Zeiders ended up in GQ.

The “Pretty Little Poison” hitmaker is profiled in a new article titled “The Real-Life Diet of Warren Zeiders, Who Wants You to Find Your Inner Monster.”

“Funny enough, my mom and dad always called me ‘GQ’ growing up, because I always liked to dress nice and was very presentable and everything,” the man recognized as one of country’s newest hunks reveals.

“I’ve always taken pride in my appearance. I do like to look good,” he continues. “That does come down to eating healthy, what I’m doing in the gym, that stuff. But yes, I’ve always loved working out just from doing it for so long and it being drilled into me from a young age.”

Warren’s a lifelong athlete, though suffering seven concussions during a dozen years of playing lacrosse led him to set the sport aside.

Warren gives GQ a detailed rundown of his diet and exercise routine, if you’re looking to pick up some tips. You can check out the article now, ahead of the release of his Relapse, Lies, & Betrayal album on March 14.