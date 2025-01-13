How Elvis Presley will be part of Chayce Beckham’s upcoming wedding

2025’s going to be a big year for Chayce Beckham.

The American Idol winner, who got engaged in October, is looking forward to saying “I do” and marrying his girlfriend, Ashley, soon.

“[I] got engaged to my longtime girlfriend and, yeah, we’ll get married in Vegas sometime [this] year. Just do a little white chapel-type deal,” shares Chayce, who popped the question onstage at a show. “We don’t want to do the big wedding, and we’ll have a big celebration.”

“We’ve always wanted to get married by Elvis [Presley]. So that’s what we’re going to do,” Chayce tells ABC Audio.

Chayce previously toyed with the idea of getting hitched in Sin City in 2023 with his buddy and mentor Luke Bryan and their manager, Kerri Edwards, present, before scrapping it.

“We almost did it I think [in 2023] while Luke had his residency in Vegas. ‘Cause we were like, ‘How cool would it be if Kerri and Luke were our witnesses at the chapel?'” the “23” singer recalls.

“But yeah, we put it off. We actually did it the real way. We got engaged,” says Chayce. “So we’re excited.”

Chayce’s latest single, “Everything I Need,” is currently in the top 40 and continuing its ascent on the country charts. You can find it on his debut album, Bad For Me, out now.