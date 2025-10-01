AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

How Good Is That? Old Dominion wraps US tour & heads to Europe

todayOctober 1, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey (Natasha Moustache/WireImage)

Old Dominion has finished their 2025 How Good Is That Tour in the States, wrapping their U.S. run Saturday night in Spokane, Washington. 

Along they way, they packed in 14,000 fans at the Minnesota State Fair, raised $89,000 for Save the Music and squeezed in a 700-person pop-up show at Odie’s in Nashville to celebrate their new album, Barbara. 

“It’s been a thrill to visit so many places in the US this year, and share our new songs with Odies across the country,” Matthew Ramsey says. “We couldn’t have asked for a better welcome for Barbara, and we’re excited to continue bringing these songs to fans around the world.” 

Next up, the five-man band kicks off their 10-date European tour Oct. 19 in Denmark. From there, they play the Odies Beach Vacation in Florida in November, before their Barbara-themed shows in Vegas in December.  

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%